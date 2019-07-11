India

Updated on IST

No means to verify Nirav Modi's travel plans: Centre

By Asia News International

"The Ministry revoked the passport of Nirav Modi as per the provisions of Section 10(3)(c) of the Passports Act, 1967, on February 24, 2018," Minister of State in MEA V Muraleedharan said in a written reply.

