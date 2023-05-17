No 'Luli-Langdi' Sarkar in Rajasthan now; state bans words hurting the specially-abled |

Jaipur: The use of words like 'Luli-Langdi, Goongi Bahri' and 'Andhi Sarkar' are common in political rallies and meetings, but now use of such words which hurt the sentiments of specially-abled people has been banned in the state of Rajasthan.

Recently, the Rajasthan state Specially Abled Commissioner's Court has considered the use of these words as derogatory for the specially-abled and directed the state officials to take action in such cases.

The directions of the court have become important as the state is entering into the election mode and big political rallies have already started.

Ban comes after an incident at MLA Bhairaram Seol's political rally

A complaint had come to the State Specially Abled Commissioner's Court in which it was stated that former MLA Bhairaram Seol had used words that hurt the specially-abled in a political rally. Taking cognizance of this, the Specially abled Commissione Umashankar Sharma in his Court agreed to stop the use of derogatory words for the specially-abled.

"The specially-abled people face many challenges in life. It is regrettable to use such words by the people's representatives," reads the order.

Guidelines issued to authorities

Guidelines have been issued to the Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary, State Election Commission, Chief Election Officer, Collectors, and District Superintendents of Police to comply with this order and compliance reports have been sought.

For Specially abled directors: Bring awareness, so that the law related to special abled can be followed.

For the State Election Commission: Review the speeches of public representatives, action should be taken if they violate the law related to special abilities.

For political parties: persuade their representatives so that they, by word or deed do not hurt the sentiments of the specially-abled.

For Collectors: Try to increase awareness about the law.

For SP: Police stations should be directed so that specially-abled persons can easily complain about the use of derogatory words and their FIR should be registered easily.