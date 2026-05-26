'No Locus Standi': India Rejects China-Pakistan Remarks On Kashmir, Reaffirms J&K And Ladakh As Integral Parts | Representative Pic

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday strongly rejected references to Jammu & Kashmir in the latest joint statement issued by China and Pakistan, reiterating that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are “integral and inalienable parts of India.”

The sharp response came after the Pakistan-China joint statement described the Jammu and Kashmir issue as a dispute “left over from history” and called for its peaceful resolution in line with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and bilateral agreements.

‘No Other Country Has the Locus Standi’: MEA

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India “categorically rejects” what it called unwarranted references to its internal matters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India emphasized that its position on Jammu & Kashmir remains unchanged and unequivocal.

“The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same,” the MEA said in its official statement.

Strong Opposition to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

India also renewed its objections to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly projects being developed in territories New Delhi considers part of its sovereign land.

The MEA said India “resolutely opposes and rejects” any efforts by other countries to legitimise what it described as Pakistan’s “illegal and forcible occupation” of Indian territory.

Officials added that these concerns have been communicated to both Chinese and Pakistani authorities on multiple occasions.

India Rejects ‘Trans-Boundary Water Cooperation’ Claim

The ministry also dismissed references in the joint statement to “trans-boundary water resources cooperation” between China and Pakistan.

India argued that since the two countries do not share a direct boundary, such terminology is misleading and unacceptable.

New Delhi further reiterated that it has never recognized the 1963 boundary agreement between China and Pakistan, under which Pakistan ceded territory in the region to China.

Diplomatic Pushback Amid Growing China-Pakistan Coordination

India’s latest response highlights its continued diplomatic pushback against growing strategic coordination between Beijing and Islamabad on issues related to Kashmir and regional infrastructure.

The statement underscores New Delhi’s consistent position that matters related to Jammu & Kashmir are strictly internal and not open to external commentary or intervention.