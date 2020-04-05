No learning from Nizamuddin: Rajasthan reports gathering of over 1,000 people for Ram Navami celebrations amid COVID-19 lockdown

It may not be a gathering of the magnitude of the event organized by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, but Rajasthan saw 1,000 people gathered for an event a day after Ram Navmi. Five people, who organized the event have been arrested.

According to reports, over 1,000 people gathered for a religious ritual or 'Neja ki Savari' organised in Ramnagar of Bundi districts of Rajasthan on Friday.