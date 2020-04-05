No learning from Nizamuddin: Rajasthan reports gathering of over 1,000 people for Ram Navami celebrations amid COVID-19 lockdown

It may not be a gathering of the magnitude of the event organized by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, but Rajasthan saw 1,000 people gathered for an event a day after Ram Navmi. Five people, who organized the event have been arrested.
According to reports, over 1,000 people gathered for a religious ritual or 'Neja ki Savari' organised in Ramnagar of Bundi districts of Rajasthan on Friday.
Sources claim that it was a total intelligence failure on part of the Rajasthan Police, as it had no idea about both gatherings. The police reached the event only after the celebrations ended.
The event is organised on the day after Ram Navami each year.
This year it lasted for over 2 hours. People gathered and were huddled together on roads and rooftops.
The event is annually organised to 'respectfully send back spirits' who have supposedly come during Navratri.
This is the second such even that has witnessed a gathering after Ram Navami. Last week, Telangana witnessed a large gathering during the celebrations. Telangana ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in Rama Navami celebrations held today at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam.
