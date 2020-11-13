'No lawyers, No apology': Comedian Kunal Kamra issues statement about contempt proceeding against him

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said on Thursday granted his consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings against stand up comedian Kunal Kamra for his alleged 'derogatory' tweets against a Supreme Court judge -- for granting bail to Republic TV Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami in a 2018 abetment to suicide case. The AG said that the tweets by Kamra were not only in bad taste, but clearly crossed the line between humour and contempt of court.

Reacting to the same, the comedian on Friday issued a statement on Twitter and wrote, "No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space."

His statement read: "Dear Judges, Mr KK Venugopal, the tweets I recently put out have been found in contempt Of court. All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court Of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker. I believe I must confess I very much love holding court and enjoying a platform with a captive audience. An audience of Supreme Court judges and the nation's top most law officer is perhaps as VIP an audience as it gets. But I realise that more than any entertainment venue I would perform in, a time slot before the Supreme Court is a scarce commodity."