No Kashi, Mathura now: RSS

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday ruled that his organisation will take a cue from the Ayodhya victory by raking up similar disputes involving temples allegedly destroyed in Mathura and Varanasi to build mosques.

"There was a historic background to the RSS getting involved with Ayodhya as otherwise we don't involve ourselves in agitation, as our primary job is character building," he said while replying to questions at a press conference at the RSS central office in Jhandewala.