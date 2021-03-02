'No internal democracy in BJP, BSP and Samajwadi Party': Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi says that he got a serious beating from the press, media for pushing elections in youth organisation and student organisation. While having a conversation with Indian Economist Kaushik Basu in a video call the MP revealed his and the party's ideologies and questioned about the democratic values in other parties.

The Wayanad MP has been one of the rare political leaders who has struggled to involve the youths, students in the political system of India. Gandhi has attended many rallies, seminars where he has exchanged ideas with the youngsters. In the conversation, he further said that he was crucified for doing elections in youth organisation and student organisation. His own party people had attacked him for this move.

Commenting on the democratic elections within his political party, he said, "it is absolutely critical but it is interesting to me that this question is not asked about any other political party. Nobody asked why is there no internal democracy in BJP, BSP, and Samajwadi Party."

Praising the Congress party, the Wayanad MP said, "we are an ideological party and our ideology is the ideology of the Constitution, so it is more important for us to be democratic."

But back in year 2020, BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had slammed Rahul Gandhi saying that he should look at his party's history before speaking on democratic values as it has been "a death chamber of dissent, right to expression and internal democracy". The "headless party" is in the midst of a "civil war" and anyone who dissents is shown the door, he added.