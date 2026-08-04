No Insurance, No Fuel? Supreme Court Proposes Fuel-Insurance Link, Longer Mandatory Third-Party Cover

The Supreme Court has proposed linking fuel supply to valid motor insurance and ordered longer mandatory third-party cover for new vehicles | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 4, 2026: The Supreme Court has proposed linking fuel supply to valid vehicle insurance as part of a pilot project aimed at tackling the large number of uninsured vehicles on Indian roads.

The Court noted that nearly 56 per cent of vehicles plying in the country are uninsured, leaving road accident victims at risk of prolonged waits for compensation.

The Court also directed the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to increase the mandatory third-party insurance period for new private cars from three years to four years and for new two-wheelers from five years to six years.

The directions came while the Court was hearing an appeal filed by National Insurance Company against a Telangana High Court judgment in a motor accident compensation case, Live Law and Bar & Bench report.

Fuel Supply Linked To Insurance

The Supreme Court directed the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and IRDAI to develop a pilot project under which fuel supply could be linked to a vehicle's valid insurance status. The Court noted that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had, in principle, expressed no objection to the proposal.

Such a system could help identify uninsured or unregistered vehicles and encourage owners to renew their insurance before taking their vehicles onto public roads.

If implemented effectively, the proposal could turn a routine fuel stop into a powerful compliance mechanism, though its success would depend heavily on seamless technological integration and accurate databases.

ANPR Cameras To Detect Violations

The Court directed that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed on highways and city roads be integrated with the VAHAN database and the Insurance Information Bureau. This would allow uninsured vehicles to be automatically identified and e-challans issued.

States were also directed to equip traffic police personnel with handheld devices or mobile applications connected to these databases, allowing officers to verify insurance status in real time and issue challans wherever required.

The Bench also called for the strict implementation of enhanced penalties for driving uninsured vehicles once the amended provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act are notified.

Under the amended provision, a first offence will attract a fine of three times the vehicle's annual insurance premium or Rs 5,000, whichever is higher. Subsequent offences will attract five times the annual premium or Rs 10,000, whichever is higher.

Public Access To Insurance Status

The Bench proposed another pilot project allowing citizens to verify whether a vehicle has valid insurance. The system could enable passengers, employers and others to check a vehicle's insurance status and report uninsured vehicles.

The Court also directed MoRTH to continue implementing pilot projects for barrier-less tolling using ANPR technology, observing that reducing queues at toll plazas would also improve road safety.

Taken together, the measures indicate an attempt to move motor insurance enforcement away from occasional roadside checks towards a technology-driven system in which uninsured vehicles can be detected during everyday road use.

Four-Layer Insurance Structure

The Court approved a broad four-layer insurance structure for private vehicles to simplify motor insurance products.

Third-party insurance will remain the mandatory base policy. Vehicle owners will then have the option of taking three additional covers: legal liability cover for occupants or pillion riders, personal accident cover for the owner, driver and occupants, and own-damage cover for the insured vehicle.

The Court also directed that every person purchasing motor insurance be given a standard customer option form, both online and offline, allowing the buyer to choose additional covers.

Insurers must also provide a consumer-friendly information sheet explaining what the mandatory policy covers and what additional protection is available through optional covers.

The Bench directed IRDAI, in consultation with insurers, to prepare uniform policy wordings for optional covers while allowing individual insurance companies to determine their prices. Insurers were also directed to prominently display the benefits of comprehensive motor insurance policies on their websites in an easy-to-understand format.

Longer Third-Party Cover

The Court directed IRDAI to increase mandatory third-party insurance for new private cars from three years to four years and for new two-wheelers from five years to six years.

The earlier three-year and five-year requirements followed a Supreme Court direction in 2018. Despite eight years having passed since that direction, the Court noted that a large number of vehicles remain uninsured.

The Bench said IRDAI and the General Insurance Council had recommended against extending the period. The Court, however, held that increasing it by one year was necessary in the interest of road safety and directed IRDAI to immediately issue the required directions.

Uninsured Vehicles In Focus

The scale of the problem was central to the Court's intervention. Citing a Parliamentary Standing Committee report, the Bench said about 16.54 crore of India's 30.48 crore registered vehicles do not have valid insurance.

"It is shocking to learn that nearly 56 per cent of vehicles plying on Indian roads remain uninsured... The consequent effect is that the statutory safeguard of victim compensation is often delayed, if not defeated," the Court said.

The Court also referred to official data showing more than 4.87 lakh road accidents in 2024. It reiterated that road safety is an integral facet of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The figures underline why the Court has treated the issue as more than an insurance compliance problem. When an uninsured vehicle is involved in an accident, the consequences can extend directly to victims and their families seeking compensation.

Compensation Process

The Court also addressed delays in motor accident compensation claims.

It directed State police authorities to promptly file detailed accident reports, along with all relevant documents, in pending cases involving accidents that took place before March 31, 2022.

Police were also directed to ensure the timely service and production of witnesses before Motor Accident Claims Tribunals so that compensation claims can be decided expeditiously.

"The object behind mandatory insurance under Section 146 of the MVA is not just that victims of road accidents are compensated, it is also that they are not drawn into prolonged litigation," the Court observed.

The Bench said accident victims are often forced to "run from pillar to post" for compensation, particularly when the offending vehicle does not have insurance.

Appeal Dismissed

The wider directions emerged from an appeal filed by National Insurance Company against a Telangana High Court judgment directing it to compensate the family of a man who died in a road accident while travelling in his own insured vehicle.

The insurer argued that the man's comprehensive policy did not cover the owner's personal risk because no additional premium had been paid.

The Telangana High Court rejected the argument and held that a comprehensive policy covered the owner travelling in the vehicle. It awarded compensation of Rs 10,00,500 with 7.5 per cent interest.

The Supreme Court affirmed that view and said courts dealing with motor accident claims should not adopt a hyper-technical approach. Referring to an IRDAI circular dated November 16, 2009, the Court held that a comprehensive or package policy covers occupants of the vehicle, including the owner.

The Supreme Court consequently dismissed National Insurance Company's appeal.

The case also highlights the human cost of prolonged motor accident litigation. The accident occurred in July 1996, meaning the family had to wait nearly three decades before the compensation dispute was finally settled by the Supreme Court.

Compliance Timeline

The Court directed all stakeholders to file compliance affidavits on its broader directions by August 14. The matter will next be listed on August 18 to consider compliance.

The directions seek to attack the uninsured vehicle problem at several points: when a vehicle is purchased, while it is on the road, when it is detected by cameras, potentially when it stops for fuel, and when an accident leads to a compensation claim.

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The fuel-insurance proposal is particularly significant because it could make valid insurance difficult to ignore in everyday vehicle use. However, the larger test will be whether the proposed technology, enforcement mechanisms and consumer safeguards can work together without creating new hurdles for law-abiding vehicle owners.

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