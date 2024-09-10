 'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of Government Service
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of Government Service

'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of Government Service

A doctor working for the Tamil Nadu government for 26 years opened up about not receiving increment for 10 years and works underpaid at salary of just Rs. 1.48 Lakhs. The doctor also addressed issues of corruption in Government offices

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu doctor raises concerns in X post | Canva

Chennai: Dr. Jaison Philip, a medical practitioner from Tamil Nadu, is a Senior Assistant Surgeon for the government and receives pitifully low pay. Over the previous ten years, the doctor stated that they had not received a rise. He talked about the ways that corruption occurs in the medical field.

Raised Concerns

The assistant surgeon in the Tamil Nadu Health Department has been receiving a low salary of 1.29 lakhs after 26 years of government service. The actual salary should be at least 1 lakh rupees higher, and the arrears alone amount to around 40 lakhs. The assistant surgeon has been promoted once after 8 years of service but has not been given an increment. The low salary is attributed to the corruption of the Tamil Nadu Health Department's government clerks, who demand bribes for work. The assistant surgeon's morale is affected when such injustice is meted out to a senior doctor performing live/cadaver transplants. The issue of grievance redressal mechanisms for doctors and officers responsible for PT welfare should also be addressed to tackle the problems faced by employees in the Health Department.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: 2 Senior Ministers In MK Stalin Cabinet To Face Trial In Corruption Cases Again
article-image

Report That Supports The Claims

FPJ Shorts
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’s Ram Kapoor On Making Comeback To Television: 'You Get Stuck In TV'
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
Who Is Jasmine Masih? All You Need To Know About Badshah's Ex-Wife With Whom He Has A Daughter
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
UPSC CMS 2024 Interview To Start From September 23; Check Full Schedule, Important Guidelines
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director
Kate Middleton's Iconic Wedding Gown Designer Sarah Burton Becomes Givenchy's New Creative Director

According to a recent report by doctors' associations, doctors in medical colleges in India, specifically in Tamil Nadu, are paid less than teachers in state-run veterinary, agriculture, engineering, and arts and science colleges. Despite two government orders promising pay hikes in 2009 and 2021, neither has been implemented, causing doctors to boycott services unless emergencies occur. Medical colleges start with a gross salary of over Rs. 79,000 a month, Rs. 2,500 higher than other teaching institutions. The association demands pay parity with central government doctors, time-bound promotions, similar work-based allowances, and retirement age. If the 2021 order is implemented, super specialists will receive a monthly hike of about Rs. 14,000, postgraduate doctors in scarce departments will receive a hike of Rs. 9,000, and those with MBBS degrees will receive a Rs. 3,000 hike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Rahul Gandhi and Solapur MP Praniti Shinde Marriage Rumors Stir Up Social Media

Viral: Rahul Gandhi and Solapur MP Praniti Shinde Marriage Rumors Stir Up Social Media

Bihar Viral Video: Girl Student Lies Down On Railway Tracks To Kill Self, Falls Asleep; 'Mujhe Marna...

Bihar Viral Video: Girl Student Lies Down On Railway Tracks To Kill Self, Falls Asleep; 'Mujhe Marna...

Viral Video Shows Man Breaking Window Pane Of Vande Bharat Train With Hammer Amid Rise In Sabotage...

Viral Video Shows Man Breaking Window Pane Of Vande Bharat Train With Hammer Amid Rise In Sabotage...

'Do Not Mislead Innocent Muslims From Outside Our Country,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju As He...

'Do Not Mislead Innocent Muslims From Outside Our Country,' Says Union Minister Kiren Rijiju As He...

'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of...

'No Increment For 10 Years': Tamil Nadu Doctor Opens Up About Being Underpaid After 26 Years Of...