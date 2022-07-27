'No impact on our operations': SpiceJet after DGCA orders to operate only 50% of its flights for 8 weeks | File

After aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of its flights for a period of eight weeks, the airline said this would have "absolutely no impact" on its flight operations as they have already rescheduled its flight operations due to the current "lean travel season".

"We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per directions of the regulator. Due to the current lean travel season, SpiceJet like other airlines had already rescheduled its flight operations. Hence, there will be absolutely no impact on our flight operations," SpiceJet said in a statement.

"We want to reassure our passengers and travel partners that our flights will operate as per schedule in the coming days and weeks. There will be no flight cancellation as a consequence of this order," it added.

"DGCA’s observation that SpiceJet is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents is very encouraging and we will continue to work under the close guidance of the regulator," the airline further said.

On July 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the aviation regulator's order said.