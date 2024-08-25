 'No Hindus Have Entered India From Bangladesh But We Have Arrested 35 Muslim Infiltrators,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'No Hindus Have Entered India From Bangladesh But We Have Arrested 35 Muslim Infiltrators,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

'No Hindus Have Entered India From Bangladesh But We Have Arrested 35 Muslim Infiltrators,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The protests in Bangladesh erupted in early July due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
article-image

Guwahati: Amid the crisis in Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that Hindus are not attempting to enter India from Bangladesh and they are fighting there.

Statement Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Hindus are fighting and staying in Bangladesh. In the last one month we have not detected a single Hindu person, but we have arrested 35 Muslim infiltrators in the last one month. Today also, I tweeted that we arrested two people in Karimganj and pushed them back yesterday night," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday told media at Silchar.

He also said that there is no record of Hindu people from Bangladesh entering Assam.

FPJ Shorts
FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France
FreePavel: Elon Musk Demands Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Release From Custody After Arrest In France
Video: Babar Azam Escapes Pair In PAK vs BAN 1st Test As Litton Das Drops Sitter, Commentators React
Video: Babar Azam Escapes Pair In PAK vs BAN 1st Test As Litton Das Drops Sitter, Commentators React
Unified Pension Scheme: X User Asks Why Private Sector Does Not Have Such Scheme; Netizens React
Unified Pension Scheme: X User Asks Why Private Sector Does Not Have Such Scheme; Netizens React
'Don't Need Brain To Watch Them': Old Video Of Arshad Warsi Saying His Servants Enjoy South Films Goes Viral Amid Prabhas 'Joker' Row
'Don't Need Brain To Watch Them': Old Video Of Arshad Warsi Saying His Servants Enjoy South Films Goes Viral Amid Prabhas 'Joker' Row

"We intercepted and pushed them back and fortunately or unfortunately, they belong to one community, not Hindu. Hindus are fighting and no Hindu tries to come to India. Hindus are only requesting our Prime Minister to impress upon the government of Bangladesh to ensure security," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Read Also
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Bill For Govt Registration Of Marriages & Divorces Among...
article-image

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 2 Bangladeshi Nationals Being Apprehended At Badarpur Railways Station

Earlier in a post on X, Assam CM said that two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by Assam Police.

"Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice. The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, Modelganj Police Station in Bangladesh and Sonia Akhtar, Dhaka, Bangladesh. They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (BD)-Agartala route and were en route to Bangalore. In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the Assam CM posted on X.

The protests in Bangladesh erupted in early July due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Checked List Of Miss India, There Were No Dalit, Tribal Or OBC Women,' Says Congress Leader Rahul...

'Checked List Of Miss India, There Were No Dalit, Tribal Or OBC Women,' Says Congress Leader Rahul...

'No Hindus Have Entered India From Bangladesh But We Have Arrested 35 Muslim Infiltrators,' Says...

'No Hindus Have Entered India From Bangladesh But We Have Arrested 35 Muslim Infiltrators,' Says...

Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested...

Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested...

UP: Technical Glitch Causes Dhanbad-Bound Ganga Sutlej Express Train To Decouple Near Chakraj Mal;...

UP: Technical Glitch Causes Dhanbad-Bound Ganga Sutlej Express Train To Decouple Near Chakraj Mal;...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Can Feluda Solve The Mysterious Crime?

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Can Feluda Solve The Mysterious Crime?