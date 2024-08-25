'No Hindus Have Entered India From Bangladesh But We Have Arrested 35 Muslim Infiltrators,' Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Amid the crisis in Bangladesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday claimed that Hindus are not attempting to enter India from Bangladesh and they are fighting there.

Statement Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Hindus are fighting and staying in Bangladesh. In the last one month we have not detected a single Hindu person, but we have arrested 35 Muslim infiltrators in the last one month. Today also, I tweeted that we arrested two people in Karimganj and pushed them back yesterday night," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday told media at Silchar.

कुछ दिनों से बांग्लादेश से जो अवैध घुसपैठी आ रहे हैं, उनका विश्लेषण किया गया है। उनमें से एक भी हिंदू नहीं था। हिंदू वहां रहकर सिस्टम के खिलाफ लड़ रहे हैं। भारत आ रहे वे घुसपैठी मुसलमान हैं जिनकी नौकरियां बांग्लादेश में कपड़े के कारखाने बंद होने के कारण चली गईं और जो नौकरी के लिए… pic.twitter.com/DWQ2D1FuGq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 24, 2024

He also said that there is no record of Hindu people from Bangladesh entering Assam.

"We intercepted and pushed them back and fortunately or unfortunately, they belong to one community, not Hindu. Hindus are fighting and no Hindu tries to come to India. Hindus are only requesting our Prime Minister to impress upon the government of Bangladesh to ensure security," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 2 Bangladeshi Nationals Being Apprehended At Badarpur Railways Station

Earlier in a post on X, Assam CM said that two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by Assam Police.

"Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice. The apprehended individuals were identified as Masum Khan, Modelganj Police Station in Bangladesh and Sonia Akhtar, Dhaka, Bangladesh. They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur (BD)-Agartala route and were en route to Bangalore. In collaboration with the BSF, Assam Police successfully pushed them back across the border last night," the Assam CM posted on X.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Badarpur railway station by @assampolice. The apprehended individuals were identified as

1. Masum Khan,Modelganj Police Station in Bangladesh,

2. Sonia Akhtar, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

They reportedly entered India through the Madhoppur… pic.twitter.com/N59iX8MqQ3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 24, 2024

The protests in Bangladesh erupted in early July due to demands for reforming the quota system that reserves civil service jobs for specific groups, including descendants of 1971 war veterans.