No happy birthday for Dalai Lama from PM Modi in 2020

On July 6, while the rest of the BJP leadership wished the Dalai Lama a Happy Birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who have previously wished the Tibetan spiritual leader with health and happiness, chose to remain silent.

People waited with bated breath for Prime Minister Modi’s greetings were left disappointed. However, it was no surprise as on the same day, both Indian and Chinese troops moved two kilometres away from the area where they had a face-off on June 15 at Galwan Valley. The de-escalation came after a two-hour call between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart.

Now, chances of PM Modi greeting the Dalai Lama went out of the window, even though people on Twitter – including the PM’s supporters – continued their greetings and wished upon the spiritual leader India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Author Brahma Chellaney was one of the few to point this out. On July 6, he asked if PM Modi would wish the Dalai Lama, and today he put out a compilation of PM Modi’s previous tweets praising the Tibetan leader.