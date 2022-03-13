No govt office will have chief minister's photos: Punjab CM-designate and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann

A day after Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann withdrew security cover of 122 ex-MLAs, the AAP leader said that due to his decision 403 police personnel and 27 police vehicles have returned to the police stations.

In an obvious message against VIP culture, Bhagwant Mann yesterday withdrew security of 122 former legislators, minister and the VIPs, including state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, ahead of his swearing-in.

Mann who will be taking oath as the chief minister of Punjab said in Amristar that no government office will have CM's photos but will have pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"We've decreased security of 122 people and due to that 403 police personnel and 27 police vehicles have returned to the police stations. No govt office will have CM's photos but will have pictures of Shaheed Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar," Bhagwant Mann was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said, "For the first time after so many years, Punjab has now got an honest Chief Minister." "Now all the money will be spent on Punjab and its people," the AAP chief added.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann led their party's roadshow today to thank voters and celebrate the party's resounding victory in the Punjab assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

The road show started from Kachehri Chowk and AAP supporters showered flower petals on both Kejriwal and Mann who stood atop an open vehicle. Newly-elected MLAs were also part of the road show.

Holding the tricolour and party flags, AAP supporters, including several elderly people and women, from different parts of the state came to Amritsar to witness the road show.

Kejriwal and Mann also paid floral tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial and offered prayers at the Durgiana Mandir and the Sri Ram Tirath Mandir here.

The oath taking ceremony will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district where Mann will be sworn in as the new chief minister.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:26 PM IST