No Fuel Shortage In Uttar Pradesh, Government Warns Against Panic Buying Rumours | File Pic (Representational Image)

Lucknow: Amid concerns over a possible shortage of cooking gas and fuel, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday clarified that the supply of LPG, petrol and diesel across the state remains normal and adequate.

The government said there is no disruption in the supply chain and urged people not to indulge in panic buying or unnecessary booking of LPG cylinders. It also appealed to consumers to refrain from believing or spreading rumours, warning that such actions could create artificial shortages and put pressure on the distribution system.

According to officials, the state has a strong network of 4,143 LPG distributors catering to nearly 4.85 crore consumers. These distributors are ensuring timely delivery of cylinders in both urban and rural areas. The supply system is supported by 36 LPG bottling plants, which are operating smoothly and dispatching cylinders regularly.

Officials said continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure there are no bottlenecks in transportation or distribution. Oil companies and local authorities have been directed to remain alert and address any localised issues without delay.

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Reiterating that there is no shortage, the government said petrol pumps across the state are fully stocked and functioning normally. It added that the overall supply and distribution system is well balanced, with sufficient reserves available to meet demand.

The government once again appealed to the public to avoid hoarding and help maintain a smooth supply chain