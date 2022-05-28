e-Paper Get App

No female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am & after 7 pm: UP Govt

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 06:54 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Government has ordered that no female worker shall be bound to work without her written consent before 6 am and after 7 pm in the state.

The notification issued by the government has also ordered that female employees should be provided free transportation, food and sufficient supervision if working during the aforementioned hours.

