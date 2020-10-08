No export duty on iron ore pellets since 2011, says govt

New Delhi: The Govt on Thursday clarified that the 30% export duty on the iron ore was waived since 2011 by then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to promote export of pellets as a value-added product.

As for the legal opinion of the deputy legal adviser in Law Ministry on the notification dated 26.09.2014, the Department of Commerce said it has not been endorse yet by its senior officials and hence cannot be taken as the official legal view on this matter. The matter for final legal position is under consideration, it said.

It said the export of the pellets was taking place even prior to change in export duty in 2011-12. It said the export policy of iron ore pellets was amended through the notification on 26.09.2014 for the pellets produced by KIOCL from ‘canalised’ to ‘free’, but there was no change in the export policy for the pellets not manufactured by KIOCL.