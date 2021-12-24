No evidence of sacrilege in Kapurthala case, says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that no sacrilege took place in a gurdwara in Kapurthala and the FIR filed in the case would be amended.

"In Kapurthala (killing of a man for alleged sacrilege), no evidence that sacrilege was done. Matter being probed... FIR to be amended," Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi was qouted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On December 19, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by locals at Nizampur in Punjab's Kapurthala district for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahib' at the village Gurudwara.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:39 AM IST