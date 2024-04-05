'No Etiquette, No Manners': Rahul Gandhi Trolled By Netizens Over His Attire & Pose During Formal Event In Parliament House

Vice-President of India and Chairman with Sonia Gandhi and her family during the oath-taking ceremony for elected Members of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House | Vice President of India, X

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi found himself at the center of a new controversy following the circulation of a photograph taken during a formal event in Parliament House. The image, which rapidly gained traction online, has sparked a wave of criticism from netizens who questioned the appropriateness of Gandhi's attire for a formal setting and his pose for the camera.

On Thursday night, the social media account of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar shared a photo featuring Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar himself, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi, daughter Priyanka Gandhi, and her husband Robert Vadra.

The picture was taken after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi took the oath as a member of the upper house of Parliament.

Shortly after the image was shared on social media, netizens wasted no time in highlighting Rahul Gandhi's attire and his pose in the picture.

"Congress produced a real joker", wrote an user.

Another user wrote, "He is standing as if he is standing at his granny's place."

Pappu, @RahulGandhi has proven himself to be an utter fool, unfit to reside in India. His recent actions, caught on camera, demonstrate his complete lack of respect for the nation and its esteemed Vice President. In the images, Gandhi's arrogance and blatant contempt for India… pic.twitter.com/RygrbBT4QO — Kanimozhi (Modi ka Parivar) (@kanimozhi) April 4, 2024

Amidst the barrage of criticism from a large portion of social media users, a few came forward to defend Rahul, stating, "The handler of the VP’s Twitter handle very mischievously chose to post this photo, where Rahul Gandhi is seen standing in a bad posture, so that he could be trolled and called arrogant."

In defense of Rahul, some even shared a picture taken during an event when President Murmu conferred the 'Bharat Ratna' upon Lal Krishna Advani, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India.