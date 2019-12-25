No entry in Meerut for Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: On one hand the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh claims that all is well in the state now following last week’s violence which killed 16 persons, but when it comes to the visits of opposition leaders, it goes sceptical.

After denying Trinamul Congress leaders to come out of the Lucknow airport on Sunday and sending them back to Kolkata, the government on Tuesday barred Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from entering Meerut city.

Like TMC leaders, Gandhis too they wanted to meet the families of those killed in protests against the citizenship law last week. Five people were killed in protests at Meerut and one in Lucknow against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act recently.

Rahul and Priyanka, who had reached at the Meerut border in the morning in a car and a few security vehicles, were reportedly told by the police that they cannot visit Meerut as Section 144 of CrPC is in the place. The convoy then turned back to Delhi.

“We asked the police if they have any order, they didn’t show us any order but they just said you can please go back,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

According to the Congress, they also offered to travel in a group of three people but were still not allowed to go ahead. The Gandhis were told they could try two days later.

In a statement, the Meerut police said, “The Congress leaders had been told that if there was any breach of peace following their visit in the city, they would be responsible for it. After this, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi returned themselves.”

Condemning UP police action, Congress tweeted that their leaders were prevented from discharging their social responsibilities as political figures.

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh wrote, “I strongly condemn the UP govt’s decision to stop Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from travelling into Meerut to meet the families of the victims of the CAA protest.

What India needs at this moment is a healing touch and not such curbs against opposition parties.

Soon Amarinder was joined by the Congress leader from Mumbai Sanjay Nirupam, saying, “Refraining Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi from meeting the victims of the anti-CAA stir is highly condemnable. We are a democratic society and police can’t stop our leaders from performing their duties.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slammed the Center over halting Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi from meeting the families of victims of anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul, Priyanka ‘petrol bombs’: Haryana min

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij described Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as “petrol bombs” and said the people should be wary of them.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are petrol bombs. Wherever they go, they try to ignite fire. The countrymen should remain alert from them,” he told the media here.

Vij made the bizarre remark amid a political row over stopping the Gandhis from crossing into Meerut to meet families of the victims of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.