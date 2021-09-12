'No difference in Sunday and Monday under BJP': Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at government over 'job losses'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the government over the issue of employment, saying the difference between a week off and a working day has ended under this dispensation as "there are no jobs".

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi tagged a media report on US auto major Ford deciding to stop vehicle manufacturing in India which quoted an industry insider as saying that over 4,000 small firms could shut down.

"The 'development' under the BJP government is such that the difference between Sunday and Monday has ended. When there are no jobs, how does it matter whether it is Sunday or Monday!" the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi slammed government and said the debt of farmers has increased but not their income.

"The income of farmers did not increase, but debt increased. What can one who feeds the country do when he is unable to feed his own children," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He cited a report that claimed that the debt of farmer families increased on an average by 57 per cent in five years till 2018.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:38 PM IST