'Democracy is now a memory in India': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

"We want to talk about such issues in the Parliament House, but we are arrested instead. This dictatorship is run by two-three business people, two big people," he said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is holding a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi amid the ongoing protests by the Congress party in the national capital on issues of price rise and unemployment.

Delhi Police officials have briefed security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of the protests.

Gandhi said that there is no democracy in India, and that it is being destroyed in front of people's eyes.

He said, "What we are witnessing is the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. They have viciously attacked, arrested, bitten us. People's issues such as unemployment, inflation should not be addressed... That's sole agenda of the government.

"The government is being run to protect interest of four to five people and this dictatorship is being run in interest of two to three big business people by two people. Anybody speaking against this govt is viciously attacked, put in jail; people's issues are not being allowed to be raised. Democracy is now a memory in India," he added.

"Question (me) all you want. There is absolutely nothing there, everybody knows it. My job is to resist the idea of the RSS and I am going to do it. The more I do it, the more I will be attacked, the harder I will be attacked. I am happy, attack me."

Further speaking about the current economic situation, the Wayanad MP said, "I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don't think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece."

"Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," he added.

(This is a developing story...)

