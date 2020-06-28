No community transmission in Delhi: Union Home Minister

Smita Prakash

New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said remarks made by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in early June about the national capital reaching 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July had created “fear” among people and he expressed confidence the stage will not be reached. He said there was no community transmission of the disease in the national capital.

In an interview with ANI that was limited to the Centre and Delhi Government’s efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus in the nation’s capital, Home Minister Amit Shah said a series of steps had been taken to contain the virus and multi-agency meetings had been held to improve coordination at various levels.

“Around the second week of June, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said by July 31 there will be 5.50 lakh persons infected with the virus. He said there will be no place left, no beds left and the situation will be difficult. This created a lot of fear in the minds of people in Delhi. His estimate was based on figures. I do not want to go into whether estimate was right or wrong. But a situation of fear arose and some people started mulling an exodus,” said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah disagreed with the prediction made by the Delhi Deputy CM. “I can say now with confidence situation of 5.5 lakh cases will not come on July 31,” he added.

Shah said the government has taken steps to ramp up infrastructure and prevent the virus’s spread in Delhi and 30,000 beds will be available by June-end.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,889 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday. The total tally now stood at 83,077, including 52,607 recovered/ discharged/migrated, 27,847 active cases and 2,633 deaths. The number of containment zones rose to 421 after re-mapping of such areas, the Delhi Health Dept said.

In another development, 33 BSF men tested positive in 24 hours. Further, a doctor of the city govt-run LNJP Hospital died of virus in the ICU of a private dedicated Covid facility here on Sunday.

"During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points — defeating corona and strengthening the economy and bolstering it. We have to stay more vigilant compared to the lockdown period and only alertness can save you from corona," said Narendra Modi, Prime Minister.