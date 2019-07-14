No Chinese incursion in Demchok: General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said there has been no intrusion by the Chinese in Ladakh's Demchok sector. "There is no intrusion," Rawat said on the sidelines of an event. His statement comes amidst reports of Chinese soldiers crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6. The Army chief said both sides have different perspectives on the Line of Actual Control.

"There are gaps in between. So both sides patrol and come into each other's areas. Chinese come and patrol to their perceived LAC which we try and prevent. We try and attempt to reach out to LAC or based on the limit of patrolling given to us, we visit those areas," he said. South Block sources had on Friday said some 11 Chinese in civilian clothes arrived in two vehicles when Ladakhi villagers were celebrating Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6. They then showed them banners and waited there for 30-40 minutes but did not cross the Line of Actual Control, they said. The Tibetans were celebrating the 84th birthday of the Dalai Lama.

"At times, there are celebrations that take place at the local level. Celebrations were going on our side by our Tibetans in the Demchok sector. Based on that, some Chinese also came to see what was happening," General Rawat said. India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in 2017 in Doklam. Meanwhile, speaking at an event on '20 Years after Kargil Conflict', Rawat said, “Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response and no act of terror will go unpunished.”