No change in provisions: J&K DIPR on reports of 25 lakh new voters enrollment, non-local voting (Representative Image) |

After furore over non-local voting right move, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of Union territory Jammu and Kashmir has issued a clarification that there is no change in special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in electoral rolls of their original native constituencies.

The statement comes two days after Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar had said that non-locals in union territory could register their names in voting list and cast their vote in the regional polls. He had also estimated an increase of voters by 25 lakhs.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, many people who were not enlisted as voters in the erstwhile state of J&K are now eligible to vote and in addition anyone who is living ordinarily can also avail the opportunity to get enlisted as a voter in J&K in accordance with the provisions of representation of the Peoples Act," Kumar told reporters in Srinagar.

"We are expecting an addition of 20 to 25 lakh new voters in the final list," Kumar said.

The move was heavily criticised by many including the political leaders Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Issuing a statement, DIPR has said, "There is no change in the special provisions for Kashmiri migrants for their enrolment in the electoral rolls of their original native constituencies. They will continue to be given option of voting at their place of enrolment or through postal ballot or through for specially setup polling stations at Jammu, Udhampur, Delhi, etc."

"There have been media reports that more than 25 lakh additions will be there in the electoral rolls once the process of electoral roll revision starts," they further wrote.