Nizamuddin Mosque Cluster: 17 members of Tablighi Jamat being quarantined in Churu

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat who have a travel and stay history at Nizamuddin have been traced in Churu and Jodhpur districts. Total 17 persons have been traced and quarantined in Churu. Their samples have been taken and reports are expected by tomorrow. 28 persons have been traced in Jodhpur and put under isolation. As per informed sources there are over 60 members of the Tablighi Jamat who have travelled to Rajasthan from Nizamuddin in Delhi.
In Churu the members of the Jamaat have been traced in two cities; Churu and Sardarshahar where they were staying in mosques. Of the 9 persons who have been traced in Churu, 2 belong to Nuh in Haryana and 7 are from Firozabad. They had been in Nizamuddin and travelled by train from Sarai Rohilla on the night of March 17 and reached Churu on early morning of March 18. They had been staying at Markaj Masjid in Churu.
There had been inputs about 9 persons from Sardarshahar travelling to Nizamuddin and back, on inquiry 8 persons associated with Mohamadi Maszid were found to have travelled from Sardarshahar to Rajgarh on March 14 to go on to Nizamuddin in Delhi. On March 21 they left Delhi by train to reach Rajgarh on March 22. They then travelled to Sardarshahar through their personal transport. One local person from Rajgarh did not go.
Speaking to FPJ Sandesh Nayak, District Collector Churu said, “We had received intelligence inputs from the Superintendent of Police about people coming from Nizamuddin. We have traced 17 persons and put them under quarantine and their samples have been sent for testing. They are religious preachers. The areas where they had been living have been sanitized and locked down. People have been told to observe home quarantine. These people came on March 22 and by then lockdown had been enforced and so they stayed indoors.”
Acting on the intelligence input 28 persons in two different mosques of Jodhpur have been screened and put under isolation. Their samples have been taken and reports are expected by tomorrow. They are believed to have a travel history to Nizamuddin. Out of these 11 persons are from Godhara and the others are believed to be locals. They have been quarantined within the mosque.
Unconfirmed reports say that there are over 60 members of the Tablighi Jamaat having travelled from Nizamuddin to various districts in Rajasthan. These include Tonk, Udaipur, Hanumangarh and Barmer apart from Churu and Jodhpur.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)