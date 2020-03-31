Nizamuddin Mosque Cluster: 17 members of Tablighi Jamat being quarantined in Churu

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat who have a travel and stay history at Nizamuddin have been traced in Churu and Jodhpur districts. Total 17 persons have been traced and quarantined in Churu. Their samples have been taken and reports are expected by tomorrow. 28 persons have been traced in Jodhpur and put under isolation. As per informed sources there are over 60 members of the Tablighi Jamat who have travelled to Rajasthan from Nizamuddin in Delhi.

In Churu the members of the Jamaat have been traced in two cities; Churu and Sardarshahar where they were staying in mosques. Of the 9 persons who have been traced in Churu, 2 belong to Nuh in Haryana and 7 are from Firozabad. They had been in Nizamuddin and travelled by train from Sarai Rohilla on the night of March 17 and reached Churu on early morning of March 18. They had been staying at Markaj Masjid in Churu.