 'Nitish United Parties Against Modi, Lalu Endorsing Rahul For PM's Post As He Has Lost His Mind', Says JDU MLA (WATCH)
Gopal Mandal made the remark while he was praising Nitish Kumar for "uniting the people of India" and regional parties against the ruling BJP and said that no one can be declared the INDIA bloc PM candidate just because Lalu Yadav says so.

Janata Dal (United) MLA Gopal Mandal questioned Lalu Yadav endorsing Rahul Gandhi as opposition's PM candidate | ANI

Patna: In what appears to be the first sign of discord in the opposition INDIA bloc parties regarding the Prime Ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Janata Dal (United) MLA and leader Gopal Mandal speaking on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's open endorsement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Opposition bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Incusive Alliance) PM candidate, said "Lalu ji ka kidney (trans) plant hua hai, unka dimag sathiya gaya hai" (Lalu Prasad Yadav had a kidney transplant and hence he has lost his mind). Gopal Mandal made the remark while he was praising Nitish Kumar for "uniting the people of India" and regional parties against the ruling BJP.

"Nobody will become PM just because someone says so. Lalu ji is messiah of backward people and has been an old leader of ours. He makes people laugh, calls them, if he said it or has endorsed Rahul Gandhi (as PM candidate), we are not saying that Rahul Gandhi is not capable, his family members have been Prime Minister of the country, however, someone cannot be made the PM just because Lalu ji is saying so. Lalu ji had a kidney (trans) plant and has lost his mind," said the leader.

The question of PM face in INDIA Bloc

Recently, the Opposition parties under INDIA banner, had their third meeting in Mumbai to further deliberate and chalk out a strategy to take on the Narendra Modi's BJP led NDA in the centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, a question often asked by the BJP and its critics to the INDIA bloc is that who would be the PM face of the opposition. Responsing to the question, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray had said that INDIA alliance has a number of options for PM face, but the BJP had only Narendra Modi as the PM face.

article-image

