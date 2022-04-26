Nitish Kumar will continue to serve as Bihar's Chief Minister: Sushil Kumar Modi amid exit rumours

Patna: Nitish Kumar will continue to serve as the Chief Minister of Bihar, stated Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, adding that the BJP is not trying to replace the JD(U) leader.

The BJP and JD(U) are running the government in Bihar in coalition.

Sushil Modi accused the Opposition of spreading lies about BJP wanting to replace Nitish Kumar with a CM of its own.

“BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal has made it clear many times that the NDA government in Bihar will complete its term under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Even then the Opposition is spreading lies that BJP wants to install its chief minister,” said Sushil Modi.

Further, Sushil Modi said that the BJP’s defeat in the recently held Bochaha bypoll could be attributed to the atmosphere created by the Opposition’s claims that BJP wants to replace Nitish Kumar.

He said NDA had fought the 2020 Bihar Assembly election on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. In such a situation, there is no question of removing Nitish Kumar before 2025, he said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:28 AM IST