Nitish Kumar Refuses Resignation Until BJP Names Bihar Chief Minister Candidate Clearly

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

Patna: Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar is reportedly not ready to resign from his post until BJP declares the name of its CM candidate.

Sources said that the JD (U) had reportedly put four conditions before the BJP leadership as it wanted that the name of the CM candidate should be declared first, and it should also be clarified which party would be allotted the home portfolio in the new government. Sources said that the JD (U) also put its conditions before BJP, asking it to make it clear who would hold the post of the assembly speaker and how the major departments would be distributed among various constituents of the NDA.

JD (U) has reportedly made it clear to BJP that it did not want “Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan-style experiments” when BJP’s central leadership sprang a surprise by elevating relatively lesser-known leaders as CMs.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, union minister Nityanand Rai and Bihar industries minister Dilip Jaiswal are considered frontrunners in the race to the CM post. Bihar rural development minister and senior JD (U) leader has also pitched for Nitish’s son, Nishant Kumar, as chief minister, by saying that he has all ‘CM qualities’.

JD (U) is insisting that BJP should give the post of CM to a leader who enjoyed the confidence of Nitish and was also active in the state politics. Even after resigning from the state legislative council, Nitish could remain as a chief minister for six months.

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JD (U) is also firm that Bihar`s next chief minister should carry forward Nitish`s legacy and should also adopt the style of politics being persued by him. The new CM should also have the ability to work in tandem with Nishant, likely to get the post of deputy chief minister in the new government.

BJP in charge of Bihar, Vinod Tawde, is holding discussions with the JD (U) leadership over the formation of the next government. Other constituents of the NDA like LJP (RV), HAM and RLM are also being consulted, sources added. Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi alleged that Nitish resigned as MLC under the BJP's direct pressure. He claimed that BJP “deceived” both the chief minister and the people of Bihar. He also reminded people of the RJD’s 2025 election warning that BJP would eventually sideline Nitish Kumar if the NDA returned to power.