Nitish Kumar on project announcement spree

By Law Kumar Mishra

Bihar assembly election: The chief minister announces projects worth Rs4,733 crore

DISCONTENT CLOSER HOME: People with disabilities take part in a protest march near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s residence to press for their various demands in Patna on Tuesday.
—PTI

No dates in 2-3 days: CEC

New Delhi: The EC on Tuesday clarified Chief Election Commissi­o­ner Sunil Arora has been misquo­t­ed on announcement of the Bihar Assembly poll in 2-3 days. It said no decision has been taken yet on the dates. All the CEC said in an webinar on conducting elections amid pandemic was the EC would take a decision within the next 2-3 days on visiting Bihar. The EC said the commission’s scheduled visit to Bihar has no correlation with announcement of dates of the state Assembly election. The confusion was created by a report of the ANI news agency. -- Our Bureau

