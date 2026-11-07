Nitin Nabin Questions Rahul Gandhi Over Irfan Ansari's '40 Lakh Youths Awaiting Call' Remark, Accuses Congress Of Attempting To Create Unrest |

Ranchi: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday accused the Congress of seeking to create unrest in the country, citing remarks by Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari that 40 lakh youths were waiting for a call from Rahul Gandhi.

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Nabin demanded an explanation from Gandhi, alleging that Ansari's remarks hinted at Congress's intention to push the country into “anarchy” under the Leader of Opposition's leadership.

In a post on 'X', BJP chief questioned Gandhi's silence and asked whether it indicated his tacit approval of the minister's statement.

Ansari, a Congress leader in the JMM-led Jharkhand government, had accused the Modi government of destroying the country through its policies.

“Forty lakh youths are on the streets... They just need an order. They will, however, not go beyond Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has held back the youth,” Ansari told PTI Videos.

He claimed that students, farmers, middle-class people, Dalits, Adivasis and Muslims were distressed by the government's policies. He also warned that an emergency-like situation could arise if the Prime Minister failed to address their concerns.

Ansari was responding to questions on several issues, including the Centre's recent decision on the Agniveer recruitment scheme and Gandhi's remarks.