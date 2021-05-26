Nitin Gadkari Birthday Special: Five interesting things you might not know about the Union Minister

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, will turn 64 tomorrow, May 26.

Gadkari, who became the youngest president of the BJP in 2009, has been instrumental in a number of successful infrastructure projects in the country. During his tenure as a Public Works Department Minister of Maharashtra, Gadkari introduced a number of infrastructure initiatives, which made possible for several cities, villages to stay connected.

He is loved and respected across party line. Gadkari also courted controversies, but managed to sail through without losing his ministership.

Here are five interesting things you might not know about the Union Minister:

Nitin Gadkari never made us feel he belongs to a rival party

In December 2018, when Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government was at loggerheads with the Centre over a range of issues, Delhi Chief Minister had showered praise on Nitin Gadkari. “Nitin Gadkari ji has never made us feel that he belongs to a rival party. I don’t know about others, but the way he has showered love on us, I don’t think the BJP people have got that much love,” Kejriwal had said, according to PTI.

When Nitin Gadkari panned Rahul Gandhi

In February 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hit back at Rahul Gandhi saying he did not need a certificate of courage from the Congress President after the latter had described him as the only person in BJP with guts over his comment on “domestic responsibilities”.