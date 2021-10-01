'NITI Aayog's report incorrect': Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary denies state having lowest average beds

A Niti Aayog report has said that on an average, a district hospital in India has 24 beds per 1 lakh population, with Puducherry having the highest average of 222 beds and Bihar the lowest of six. The Aayog in a report titled 'Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals', said 75 district hospitals across 24 states and union territories emerged as top performers on indicators ranging from availability of beds, medical and paramedical staff, core health and diagnostic testing services to outputs.

Meanwhile, Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary , Building Construction Department, called NITI Aayog's report 'incorrect', adding that the Bihar government has worked a lot in the health sector.

"We don't consider NITI Aayog's report as correct. In last 15 years, we've worked a lot in the health sector with the development of hospitals, nursing schools in districts", Choudhary was quoted saying by ANI.

The Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) 2012 guidelines recommend district hospitals to maintain at least 22 beds per 1 lakh population (based on district population average of 2001 Census).

A total of 707 district hospitals across all states and union territories participated in the performance assessment. The Health Management Information System (HMIS) data for the year 2017–18 has been used as baseline for this exercise.

"Puducherry had the highest average beds in the country, with a district hospital in the UT having an average of 222 beds per 1 lakh population, while Bihar had the lowest average of 6 beds per 1 lakh population," it added.

According to the report, district hospitals in India have a range of 1 to 408 beds per 1 lakh population. While 217 district hospitals were found to have at least 22 beds for every 1 lakh population, the report said less populated districts have been seen to fare well in infrastructure-related KPIs.

The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, a constituent board of the Quality Council of India, conducted the on-ground data validation. District hospitals are a valuable resource providing secondary level of healthcare, which includes comprehensive preventive, promotive and curative services. Currently, there are more than 800 district hospitals across the country providing crucial services to the population.



