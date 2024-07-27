NITI Aayog Meet To Hold Discussions On Viksit Bharat 2047: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who arrived in the national capital to attend the 9th NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Saturday, said that under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting will hold discussions on 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the development of Maharashtra, among others.

Speaking to ANI here, Eknath Shinde said, "In the meeting of NITI Aayog today, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there will be a discussion on the subject of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. There will also be a discussion on the development of Maharashtra. There will be a discussion on the cooperation of the central government."

#WATCH | Delhi: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "In the meeting of NITI Aayog today, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there will be a discussion on the subject of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’. There will also be a discussion on the development of Maharashtra.… pic.twitter.com/x9v55sDtN3 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meeting pic.twitter.com/GU36eNmkr0 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

Shinde further said that the Union Budget had many schemes for farmers, women, youth, senior citizens, and people of all classes.

"For farmers, women, youth, senior citizens, people of all classes, and education, we have made many schemes in this budget," he added.

PM Modi To Chair 9th NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 9th NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, an official release from the government think tank said.

Chief Ministers of three Congress-ruled States - Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh's Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Telangana's Revanth Reddy have announced they will not attend the meeting over alleged bias against their States in the recently presented Union Budget.

Read Also PM Modi To Chair NITI Aayog’s 9th Governing Council Meeting Amid Boycott By Opposition States

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin along with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab and Delhi governments have said they will boycott the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is set to attend the meeting, said she felt their voices should be raised on a common platform.

About The Theme Of 9th NITI Aayog's Governing Council Meeting

This year's theme of NITI Aayog's meeting is 'Viksit Bharat 2047', with a central focus on making India a developed nation. The Governing Council Meeting will discuss the approach paper for the vision document on Viksit Bharat in 2047.

The meeting aims to foster participative governance and collaboration between the central and state governments, enhancing the quality of life for both rural and urban populations by strengthening the delivery mechanisms of government interventions.

The meeting will also see detailed deliberations on the role of states in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, with GDP crossing USD 5 trillion and aspirations to reach a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.

Achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 will require a collaborative approach between the central and state governments. The 9th Governing Council Meeting aims to create a roadmap for this vision.

The governing council of NITI Aayog will also discuss the recommendations put forth in the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries that was held from December 27-29, 2023.

Special sessions were also held to deliberate on cyber security, the aspirational districts and blocks programme, the role of states, and AI in governance, which were also discussed during the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries.

The Prime Minister, who serves as the Chairperson of the NITI Aayog, will be joined by Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union Ministers as Ex-officio members and special invitees, and the Vice Chairman and members of NITI Aayog.