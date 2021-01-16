Nithari killings: Koli gets death in 12th case

Lucknow

A Special CBI court on Saturday awarded death sentence to Surinder Koli in yet another case related to one of the country’s most sensational case — the Nithari serial rape and murder case.

The Special Judge Amit Veer Singh also imposed a fine of Rs1.10 lakh while letting off second accused Moninder Singh Pandher for lack of evidence in the 12th case of Nithari serial rape and murder case.

About 16 girls and women of Nithari village in Ghaziabad were abducted, raped and brutally killed by the accused. Their remnants were found in a drain behind the house of businessman Pandher on December 29, 2006.

Earlier, Surinder Koli was awarded death sentences in 11 other cases. All cases of rape, kidnapping and murder were handed over to the CBI which investigated and filed chargesheets against Koli and Pandher.

In the 12th case, a 20-year-old woman, working as domestic help, was reported missing on November 12, 2006. Parts of her body and clothes were found along with other victims on December 29, 2006 by the Ghaziabad police.