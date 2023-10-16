Nithari Killings: Prime Accused Surendra Koli Acquitted In 12 Cases, Court Cancels Death Penalty

Moninder Singh Pandher and prime accused Surendra Koli | X (Twitter)

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday (October 16) acquitted prime accused Surendra Koli in 12 cases in which he faced the death penalty trial in the horrific Nithari killing case. Co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher was also acquitted in two cases in which he was awarded death penalty, according to reports. This means that the death sentences awarded to both accused in various cases related to the killings stand cancelled, said reports.

Sensational 2006 Nithari Killings Case

Bodies of multiple victims were found from the backyard of Moninder Singh Pandher's house in Nithari village in Noida in Uttar Pradesh in 2006. The recovery of the bodies had sent shockwaves across the country. The investigation in the case of a missing woman had led to a search in the area behind Pandher's house in which the Noida Police had recovered skeletal remains.

The sensational killings came to light with the discovery of eight skeletal remains of children from the drain behind Pandher's house on December 29, 2006. Pandher and Koli were arrested by the Noida Police.

With further digging and searching of drains and the area around Pandher's house, more skeletal remains were found. Most of these remains proved to be that of poor children and young women who had gone missing from the area. During police interrogation, Koli had reportedly agreed to killing and cannibalism as sensational details of the case had made headlines back in the day.

