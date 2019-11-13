Nita Ambani joins board of New York's Met, first Indian trustee in Museum's history

Nita Ambani has been named an Honorary Trustee of The Metropolitan Museum of Art and becomes the first Indian Trustee in the Museum’s history.

The announcement was made by the Museum's Chairman, Daniel Brodsky who called Ambani's "commitment to The Met and to preserving and promoting India’s art and culture" as being "truly exceptional".

"It has been deeply rewarding for me over the past several years to support The Metropolitan Museum of Art in its desire to expand and enhance its program of exhibiting the arts of India," Ambani added.

Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, has been associated with The Met since 2016. She is also a member of The Met's International Council.

She has been associated with The Met for several years, supporting exhibitions at the New York body.

According to a press release provided by The Met, the first exhibition that she made possible through the Reliance Foundation showcased the work of Nasreen Mohamedi. Spanning the artist's entire career, it brought together "more than 130 paintings, drawings, photographs, and rarely seen diaries".

Other highlights made possible by Ambani's involvement include 'Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs', 'Phenomenal Nature: Mrinalini Mukherjee' and upcoming exhibitions such as 'Tree and Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 B.C.–A.D. 400'.

The 149-year-old Met is the largest art museum in the United States, with permanent collections consisting of works of art from ancient Egypt, as well as scriptures from nearly all the European masters. It draws millions of visitors from across the world every year and was the third most visited art museum in the world in 2018.