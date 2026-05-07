Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Among 31 Sworn In As Ministers In Bihar Cabinet Expansion At Gandhi Maidan | Video

Nishant Kumar Among 31 MLA Sworn In Bihar NDA Government Expansion At Gandhi Maidan | Video | X

Patna: In a major expansion of the Samrat Choudhary-led government in Bihar, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar and 30 others took oath as ministers on Thursday at an event in the Gandhi Maidan.

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Altogether 31 persons, drawn from all constituents of the five-party NDA in the state, were administered the oath of office by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain.

Besides Nishant Kumar and ex-deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, former ministers Shrawon Kumar and Ashok Choudhary have been inducted into the Samrat Choudhary cabinet.

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The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders of the ruling NDA in the state.

The BJP-led government was formed last month when JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar resigned as chief minister, following his election to the Rajya Sabha, and was succeeded by Choudhary, the first saffron party leader to head a government in Bihar.

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Other than the BJP and JD(U), the NDA in Bihar comprises LJPRV and HAM headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively, besides Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM.

The junior alliance partners were duly represented in the cabinet headed by Nitish Kumar, which was sworn in November last year, and are waiting for a representation in the new council of ministers, which came into being as a result of the power transition.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)