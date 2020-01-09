India

Nirbhaya gangrape case convict files curative petition in SC against death penalty

On Thursday, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, has filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court. A Delhi Court had issued a death warrant against all four convicts on January 7 and they are scheduled to be executed on January 22 at 7 am.

