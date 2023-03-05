Nine Opposition leaders write to PM Modi alleging misuse of central agencies

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nine Opposition leaders claim that government organisations including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were used improperly to frame their leaders.
A number of leaders, including Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Chandrasekhar Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Farooq Abdullah of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, have voiced their concerns about the state of the nation's government institutions.
This is a breaking story, more developments are awaited.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)