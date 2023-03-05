e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNine Opposition leaders write to PM Modi alleging misuse of central agencies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nine Opposition leaders claim that government organisations including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were used improperly to frame their leaders.

A number of leaders, including Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Chandrasekhar Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Farooq Abdullah of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena, have voiced their concerns about the state of the nation's government institutions.

This is a breaking story, more developments are awaited.

Nine Opposition leaders write to PM Modi alleging misuse of central agencies

