Night curfew in Karnataka to come into effect from tomorrow - Check out revised timings

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed from December 23 night till January 2 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centre's advice amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK.

The Chief Minister made the announcement following a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar, members of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 and senior officials.

Addressing reporters, he said, "In view of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from today till January 2, 2021 between 10 pm and 6 am.

"It will be applicable for the entire state.. I request all public to cooperate to prevent and contain the new COVID-19 strain."

Neighbouring Maharashtra on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Yediyurappa said all those travelling to the state and arriving at Bengaluru or Mangaluru airports from foreign countries must have an RT-PCR COVID-19 negative certificate which should have been obtained 72 hours before their departure time.

All arrangements have been made at the airport to conduct tests and health staff have been deployed there to ensure no one enters the city without getting tested, he said.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said all activities will go on as usual between 6 am to 10 pm. No one should come out after 10 pm, and guidelines will be issued soon in this regard,he said.

"Regarding schools and colleges we have discussed and informed that it will open from January 1 for class 10 and second year PUC (class 12), also Vidyagama students," he said, adding "within two days we will see if there are any developments and come back.As of now it will start from January 1."