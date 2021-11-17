e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:13 AM IST

Night curfew imposed in Jammu amid rising in COVID-19 positivity rate

The district administration has imposed a Corona curfew under section 144 CRPC from 10:00 PM to 06:00 AM instead of 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM in the territorial jurisdiction of the district from Wednesday
ANI
A night curfew has been imposed in Jammu from Wednesday due to the rising COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate has increased beyond 0.2 per cent, informed District Magistrate Jammu Anshul Garg.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Jammu, the district administration has imposed a Corona curfew under section 144 CRPC from 10:00 PM to 06:00 AM instead of 11:00 PM to 05:00 AM in the territorial jurisdiction of the district from Wednesday (November 17, 2021),he said.

There has been a steady rise in the COVID-19 cases reported in the district over the last few days and the positivity rate has increased beyond 0.2 per cent which requires immediate attention and remedial on the part of district administration, added the order issued by the DM on Tuesday.

The Chief Medical Officer, Jammu shall ensure robust COVID testing in congested areas and potential hotspots, stated the order.

The total active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 1,517, while the total death toll reached 4,453. The cumulative recoveries so far stood at 3,28,318.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:13 AM IST
