Night curfew from 9pm-5am, essential services to continue: Check full list of Assam govt's new COVID-19 guidelines here

With the scare of third wave looming over, the Assam government has issued new COVID-19 guidelines to contain the spread of new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The Assam government on Wednesday announced night curfew in all districts from 9pm to 5am.

In the latest guidelines, the Assam government said that the restrictions will come into force from today (September 1) and remain in place till further orders.

"In case test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches more than 10 cases in last 7 days, jurisdictional DM will notify such areas as total containment zones and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19," state government said.

According to the latest guidelines, all state government offices, workplaces, private offices, and establishments will function normally but not beyond 8 pm.

"All business, commercial establishments, the takeaway of food items from restaurants, Dhabas, and other eateries. The opening of Sale counters, showrooms, etc. of cold storage and warehouses. Shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, animal fodder will remain open till 8 pm," the guidelines read.

The dine-in restaurants, Dhabas, and other eateries will be allowed to function till 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Auto rickshaws and taxis shall operate for passengers with 100 per cent seating capacity and observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for passengers and compulsory wearing of masks.

The guidelines further said that pillion riding is allowed with at least a single vaccinated person and compulsory wearing of a mask.

The government has also allowed intra-district and inter-district transport with a 100 per cent seating capacity for passengers having at least a single dose of vaccine.

"The physical classes for the postgraduate, graduate, higher secondary final year shall be allowed for students having at host single-dose vaccine. However, students of class 12 who are below 18 years of age and if not vaccinated, should not be allowed to attend the physical classes," it said.

It further said that the schools are allowed to open for the first three days only for the vaccination of students, teachers and staff. The physical classes will start from September 6, 2021.

Meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces is allowed up to 50 single-dose vaccinated persons with prior intimation to local police. However, will all prior permission of jurisdictional DC for maximum gathering up to 200 persons (at least single vaccinated) may he allowed both for public and private functions which will also be applicable for closed spaces subject to a ceiling of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, it reads.

The government order further said that the funeral or last rites are allowed with not more than 50 per cent.

The religious places are allowed to open with up to 40 single vaccinated people per hour while the cinema or theatre hall will remain closed till further notice.

Assam reported five fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, while 570 more people tested positive pushing the caseload to 5,89,426, the National Health Mission said.

With the death of persons in Kamrup Metro and one each in Jorhat, Nagaon, and Tinsukia, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,660.

The NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's death audit board has not included them in the death toll caused by the virus, as they had other ailments too.

The current death rate is 0.96 per cent, it said.

At present, Assam has 5,554 active cases, while a total of 2,16,74,871 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

With the detection of 570 coronavirus patients against the testing of 88,519 tests on Tuesday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 0.64 per cent for the day.

Meanwhile, 624 patients recuperated from the disease during the day taking the total recoveries to 5,76,865. The current recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 97.87 per cent.

The state has inoculated over 1.75 crore people to date, of whom 31,25,844 have received both doses, it said.

Check the full guidelines here:

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

