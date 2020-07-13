NIA traces Dubai link in Kerala gold smuggling, seeks warrant for extradition

A special NIA court in Kochi granted gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair one week’s custody for further interrogation in the sensational case, a link of which has been traced to Dubai.

The FIR filed by the INA identified Faisal Fareed, a Dubai-based businessman as the crucial link who allegedly sent the cargo, camouflaged as diplomatic packet. Faisal is alleged to have forged the seal of the UAE government and the sticker indicating diplomatic bag.

The NIA has moved the court for a non bailable arrest warrant against Faisal, so that the help of Interpol or diplomatic channel can be used to secure his extradition. The UAE and India have signed an extradition treaty to facilitate exchange of criminals. The UAE, which is holding its own investigation, has been extending all cooperation to India in this regard.