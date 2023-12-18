NIA Searches Underway In 19 Locations Of South India In Connection With Links To Jihadi Terror Group; 1 Held In Amravati

National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe revealing new details in the Maha ISIS terror module case | File Image

NIA conducted searches in 19 locations in South India in order to bust links with the highly radicalized Jihadi terror group. Along with 19 locations in South India, the NIA also conducted raids in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. NIA raid was conducted in the Achalpur area of Amravati Rural. The NIA team detained a student in Achalpur and is currently questioning him.

Student Detained In Amravati

The detained youth is a student of a local college in Achalpur and is being interrogated for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities. According to sources, he was in contact with jihadist organizations through social media, especially WhatsApp groups.

Concerned about his potential involvement in terrorist activities, an NIA team, accompanied by local ATS and district police, reached Achalpur at 4 AM today.

The youth was taken into custody in Biyabani Gali, Akbari Chowk in Achalpur, and is being interrogated. The NIA team arrived in Biyabani Gali with a convoy of 15 vehicles.

Raids Conducted Last Week Too

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted widespread raids in Maharashtra and Karnataka on Dec 9 in connection with an alleged ISIS terror conspiracy case. The operation covered 44 locations, including two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural (encompassing Kalyan, Bhiwandi, and Padgha), nine in Thane city, and one in Mira Bhayander. Additionally, raids were carried out in Karnataka, leading to the arrest of 15 operatives associated with the banned terror outfit allegedly for promoting terror and engaging in terror-related activities.