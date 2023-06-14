NIA Releases Photographs of People Involved In Attack On Indian High Commission in London

Photographs of individuals suspected to be involved in the violent protest at the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistan supporters were released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday.

“REQUEST FOR IDENTIFICATION/INFORMATION. On 19.03.23 these persons were involved in an attack on the High Commission of India, London. They caused grievous injury and disrespected the Indian National Flag. If anyone has any information about them, please Whatsapp/DM @+917290009373”, the NIA said in a tweet, attaching pictures of the suspects.

This comes a day after the central agency released CCTV footage of the incident and called upon the general public to assist in identifying the individuals responsible for the attack.

In a statement attached with the vide, the NIA urged people to provide any relevant information about the individuals seen in the footage. The NIA emphasised that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

The attack on Indian High Commission

On March 19 of this year, a group of Khalistan supporters stormed the Indian High Commission, where they seized and desecrated the national flag while chanting pro-Khalistan slogans.

The U.K. government subsequently denounced the attack as as “disgraceful” and “completely unacceptable”.

Representatives from the Indian High Commission confirmed that “attempted but failed” attack had been foiled and that the Tricolour was now flying “grander”.

According to the Metropolitan Police, two security personnel sustained minor injuries that did not necessitate hospitalisation. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

MEA had expressed "strong protest"

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi called upon the highest-ranking British diplomat to express India's "strong protest" to the activities carried out by separatist and extremist factions targeting the Indian High Commission in London.

“An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the U.K. Government under the Vienna Convention,” the MEA statement said.

“India finds unacceptable the indifference of the U.K. Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK. It is expected that the U.K. Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” it added.