 NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Three Accused In Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNIA Files Charge Sheet Against Three Accused In Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Three Accused In Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case

The three accused, Vishal Gill alias Chuchi, Bhagwant Singh alias Manna Bhatti, and Diwan Singh alias Sunny, have been formally charged for their roles in the conspiracy and execution of the grenade attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple in Chheharta, Amritsar.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
National Investigation Agency (NIA) logo | File Pic

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three individuals for their alleged involvement in the Amritsar temple grenade attack that shook Punjab in March.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Special NIA Court in Mohali, Punjab, on Friday.

The three accused, Vishal Gill alias Chuchi, Bhagwant Singh alias Manna Bhatti, and Diwan Singh alias Sunny, have been formally charged for their roles in the conspiracy and execution of the grenade attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple in Chheharta, Amritsar.

According to the NIA’s official statement,

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: Richi Kaypee, Son Of SAD Leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Dies In Jalandhar Road Accident
Punjab: Richi Kaypee, Son Of SAD Leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Dies In Jalandhar Road Accident
Mumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post
Mumbai Commuter Fined ₹260 Despite Booking Ticket On UTS App, Flags Technical Glitch In Viral Post
Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Announces Pregnancy With Husband Vikas Parashar After 1.6 Years Of Marriage: 'Our Greatest Adventure'
Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Announces Pregnancy With Husband Vikas Parashar After 1.6 Years Of Marriage: 'Our Greatest Adventure'
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here
Read Also
Congress Slams RSS Over Kesari Article, Accuses It Of Spreading Hatred And Adopting Anti-Christian...
article-image

“Vishal Gill was one of the two bike-borne assailants who hurled the grenade in the early hours of March 15, 2025. The other attacker, Gursidak Singh alias Sidki, was killed in a police encounter two days after the incident.”

The agency further revealed that Bhagwant Singh had played a key role by providing shelter, concealing weapons, and offering logistical support, including motorcycles used for reconnaissance. Diwan Singh, meanwhile, has been charged with harbouring the co-accused and destroying critical evidence.

Another accused, Sharanjeet Kumar, was arrested from Gaya, Bihar, by the NIA on September 5 and remains under investigation. The agency is also pursuing Badalpreet Singh, a foreign-based absconder, along with other unidentified conspirators.

“Investigations have also uncovered the transfer of terror funds from foreign handlers to local operatives through UPI and MTSS channels, which are being further probed,” the NIA added in its press release.

Read Also
'Even Our Tears Haven't Dried': Pahalgam Victims' Families Question India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match -...
article-image

The NIA stated that the terror module behind the attack was part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by India- and foreign-based operatives with the intent to spread fear and incite communal unrest in Punjab and across the country.

Efforts are ongoing to identify additional absconders and trace international linkages connected to the attack.

The Amritsar temple grenade blast is one of several recent incidents in Punjab that security agencies believe are part of renewed attempts by foreign-backed terror outfits to destabilise peace in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab: Richi Kaypee, Son Of SAD Leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Dies In Jalandhar Road Accident

Punjab: Richi Kaypee, Son Of SAD Leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee, Dies In Jalandhar Road Accident

Kerala Govt Orders Officials To Address CM, Ministers As 'Bahu' In Official Correspondence

Kerala Govt Orders Officials To Address CM, Ministers As 'Bahu' In Official Correspondence

Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Again Amid Heavy Rainfall & Landslides In Jammu & Kashmir; Check Other...

Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Again Amid Heavy Rainfall & Landslides In Jammu & Kashmir; Check Other...

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Three Accused In Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Three Accused In Amritsar Temple Grenade Attack Case

Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway...

Delhi: Overspeeding Car Rams Through Flyover, Thrashes Biker Along And Lands Directly Onto Railway...