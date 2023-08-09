NIA Files 2 Supplementary Chargesheets Against Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha Gang Members

File Photo

Going full steam ahead to disseminate the terrorist-gangster-smuggler-criminal- nexus and syndicates operating in India and from abroad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed two separate supplementary chargesheets against several key members of the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, even as a Special Court declared seven absconders as Proclaimed Offenders (POs) in the multi-state network.

Notorious ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Dala of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who was chargesheeted by NIA on July 22, is one of the seven NIA absconders declared PO today. Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, an important member of proscribed terror outfit, the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), is among the three Lawrence Bishnoi gang members chargesheeted by the NIA.

In its second major supplementary chargesheet, the NIA filed charges against nine members of the notorious Bambiha gang.

Total number of chargesheet goes to 38

With these, the total number of accused chargesheeted by the NIA so far in these two cases (RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI and RC- 39/2022/NIA/DLI, both registered on 26th August 2022) has gone up to 38. On March 21 and 24, the NIA had filed two chargesheets against 12 accused of Bambiha terror-gang-syndicate and 14 accused of Lawrence Bishnoi terror-gangster-smuggler network.

In a day packed with strong action against the gangsters, criminals, pro-Khalistani terrorists and drug smugglers, the NIA filed the first supplementary chargesheet in the terrorist-gangster-criminal network case related to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang against Landa as well as two other accused, namely Dalip Kumar Bishnoi alias Bhola and Surendra Singh alias Chiku.

Landa is an absconding accused who is also a close associate of Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. He has been handling the terror-criminal syndicate from Canada. He has been closely involved in conspiring and commissioning and execution of the killings of prominent social, religious and political persons and professionals, besides providing shelter and funding to absconders/gangsters, while based in Canada.

Along with Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, an active Pakistan-based BKI terrorist, Landa had provided the required weapons, funds and logistic support for carrying out the RPG attack on Punjab Police State Intelligence headquarters at Mohali, and the RPG attack on Sarhali Police Station, Tarn Taran, Punjab, in 2022.

Dalip Kumar alias Bhola and Surendra Singh alias Chiku are close associates of chargesheeted accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri and their associates Anil Chippi and Naresh Sethi. They are involved in arms and drugs smuggling, and also provide logistic and financial support to the Lawrence Bishnoi terror gang and network.

All three have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and extortion and carry out targeted killings of prominent and known social and religious leaders, doctors, businessmen and professionals, along with extortion, threats and intimidation on a large scale. Besides having links with leaders of terror outfits and conspirators in Pakistan, Landa is also in contact with pro-Khalistani elements based in Canada, Nepal and other countries.

Dalip Bishnoi and Chiku have been investing the ‘proceeds of terror and crime’ in purchase of various immovable properties on the directions of its key leaders. During investigations, some of such properties owned by the accused persons were attached under section 25 of UA(P) Act. The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up by the accused across Haryana and Punjab, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons.

Nine charges against Bambiha gang members

In another supplementary chargesheet filed on Wednesday, the NIA has pinned charges on nine Bambiha group members, namely Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, Chhenu Pehalwan, Daler Kotia, Dinesh Gandhi, Sunny Dagar @ Vikram, along with four others. Sukhdool and Sunny are key associates of Arshdeep Dala, a ‘listed individual terrorist’ working at the behest of Khalistan Tiger force (KTF) who was chargesheeted earlier in March this year.

Four accused of Bambiha gang, namely Neeraj Pandit, Dinesh Gandhi, Sukhdool Singh and Daler Kotia, have been chargesheeted as POs.

These chargesheets came even as the NIA Special Court, Delhi, declared seven absconding charge-sheeted accused, including Arshdeep Singh @ Arsh Dala as POs.

All of them have been operating as full-fledged ‘communication and control centres’ of various leaders and members of these Organised Terror and Crime Syndicates from abroad, including the USA, UAE , Thailand , Philippines and Canada, with active association of the key executioners and operatives at the ground level in India. They are executing/conspiring with various gang leaders lodged in Jails to threaten and terrorise singers, industrialists, political functionaries and sportspersons etc and to extort money from them, even resorting to eliminations and killings, if they fail to pay up. These absconders have been providing safe havens to the absconding associates of these gang leaders.

The money extorted is allegedly used for furtherance of the terrorist activities and for providing logistic support to various gangs, including the Bambiha gang, active in India. They have been actively involved in arranging funds for carrying out terrorist activities and procurement of terror hardware.

