NIA Conducts Multiple Searches In J&K Against JeI, Uncovers Terror Funding & Youth Radicalisation Plot | File Pic

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in a terror funding case linked with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation.

Recovery of incriminating documents & gadgets

The searches, conducted at three locations in Srinagar and Shopian districts of Kashmir, led to the recovery of several incriminating financial documents and electronic gadgets suspected to be related with the activities of JeI and its various trusts/associations in J&K.

The NIA has been probing the separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, declared an unlawful association under the UA (P) Act, as part of its investigation in the case RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI.

Terror funding, domestic & international donations

NIA’s investigations so far have revealed that JeI was actively involved in collecting terror funds and fueling terrorism in the Valley and other parts of India. It was engaged in collecting funds domestically and internationally in the name of donations for charity and welfare activities such as health and education. It was diverting such funds towards violent and secessionist activities, and also channelling them to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) others through well-organised networks of cadres.

The JeI terror conspiracy further involved radicalisation and recruitment of impressionable Kashmiri youth as new members (Rukuns) for carrying out secessionist activities.

NIA is continuing with its investigation in the case in a bid to end the outfit’s secessionist activities and dismantle the terror network operating in J&K.

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