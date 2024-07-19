 NIA Arrests Designated Khalistani Terrorist Landa's Key Aide Baljeet Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNIA Arrests Designated Khalistani Terrorist Landa's Key Aide Baljeet Singh

NIA Arrests Designated Khalistani Terrorist Landa's Key Aide Baljeet Singh

NIA's investigations in the case (RC 21/2023/NIA/DLI) led to the arrest of one Gurpreet Singh Gopi, identified as an associate of Landa and of another Khalistani terrorist, Satnam Singh Satta.

ANIUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
NIA Arrests Designated Khalistani Terrorist Landa's Key Aide Baljeet Singh | X

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key aide of designated individual Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, in a major terror network case involving the supply of deadly weapons, the agency said on Friday.

Identified as Baljeet Singh alias Rana Bhai alias Balli, hailing from Badwani district of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Thursday from Punjab and found to be a major weapons supplier to Landa's agents in Punjab.

Baljeet Singh Supplied Weapons To Carry Out Terror Activities

As per the anti-terror agency, these supplied weapons were used to carry out large-scale terror activities, including extortions from businessmen and others.

NIA's investigations in the case (RC 21/2023/NIA/DLI) led to the arrest of one Gurpreet Singh Gopi, identified as an associate of Landa and of another Khalistani terrorist, Satnam Singh Satta.

Read Also
Punjab: Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh Advocates Tribute To Khalistani Leaders At Golden Temple
article-image

Investigations into the case, registered by NIA suo moto on July 10 last year, revealed that Baljeet Singh had provided weapons to Satta too as part of the larger conspiracy of various banned Khalistani terrorist organisations to destabilise India by unleashing violent acts in Punjab and other places.

"Both Landa and Satta are believed to be operating from foreign soil to promote terror in India," said the NIA, adding it is continuing with its investigation as part of its crackdown on the Khalistani terrorist outfits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naveen Jindal Responds To Woman's Alleged Sexually Assault Charges Against Jindal Steel CEO:...

Naveen Jindal Responds To Woman's Alleged Sexually Assault Charges Against Jindal Steel CEO:...

Union Budget 2024: Tentative List Of New Bills Out; Check Here For Details

Union Budget 2024: Tentative List Of New Bills Out; Check Here For Details

UP Government Enforces ID Display For All Shops In State Along Kanwar Yatra Route, Opposition Hits...

UP Government Enforces ID Display For All Shops In State Along Kanwar Yatra Route, Opposition Hits...

Madhya Pradesh: No Entry For CBI Sans State Government's Written Permission

Madhya Pradesh: No Entry For CBI Sans State Government's Written Permission

NIA Arrests Designated Khalistani Terrorist Landa's Key Aide Baljeet Singh

NIA Arrests Designated Khalistani Terrorist Landa's Key Aide Baljeet Singh