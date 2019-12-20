NHRC visits Jamia Millia Islamia, assesses damage

New Delhi: A seven member team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday to inspect the library where the police allegedly used force against the students.

"The team headed by SSP (Investigation) Manzil Saini inspected the Library and enquired about the whole incident that took place on December 15, 2019," varsity offical Azeem Ahmed said.

Jamia students had alleged that police entered the library forcibly and started abusing them.

The students had also said that the police personnel had sticks in their hands and were wearing helmets and jackets.

"They threw our books. My mobile phone was on the table, a cop took it and broke it," a student had said.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been in the news since last week for the students' protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.